UMBC visits Harried and Binghamton

UMBC Retrievers (17-13, 7-8 America East) at Binghamton Bearcats (12-16, 8-7 America East)

Binghamton, New York; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Binghamton -2; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: Binghamton hosts the UMBC Retrievers after Armon Harried scored 22 points in Binghamton’s 71-67 overtime loss to the Maine Black Bears.

The Bearcats have gone 8-6 in home games. Binghamton gives up 71.5 points to opponents and has been outscored by 2.1 points per game.

The Retrievers are 7-8 in conference games. UMBC ranks second in the America East with 14.5 assists per game led by Craig Beaudion averaging 3.8.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jacob Falko is scoring 13.5 points per game and averaging 4.1 rebounds for the Bearcats. Dan Petcash is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Binghamton.

Matteo Picarelli averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Retrievers, scoring 10.4 points while shooting 40.1% from beyond the arc. Jacob Boonyasith is shooting 41.3% and averaging 10.5 points over the last 10 games for UMBC.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bearcats: 4-6, averaging 69.0 points, 31.3 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 4.3 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.7 points per game.

Retrievers: 4-6, averaging 68.9 points, 30.2 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.8 points.

