UMBC visits Albany (NY) after Drumgoole’s 21-point game

UMBC Retrievers (17-10, 7-5 America East) at Albany (NY) Great Danes (6-21, 1-11 America East)

Albany, New York; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Albany (NY) -7; over/under is 146

BOTTOM LINE: Albany (NY) faces the UMBC Retrievers after Gerald Drumgoole Jr. scored 21 points in Albany (NY)’s 80-66 overtime loss to the Binghamton Bearcats.

The Great Danes are 3-6 on their home court. Albany (NY) allows 75.4 points and has been outscored by 9.1 points per game.

The Retrievers have gone 7-5 against America East opponents. UMBC is 3-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Drumgoole is averaging 15.4 points and 5.2 rebounds for the Great Danes. Jonathan Beagle is averaging 12.6 points and 6.7 rebounds while shooting 50.5% over the last 10 games for Albany (NY).

Craig Beaudion is averaging 7.1 points and 3.8 assists for the Retrievers. Jacob Boonyasith is averaging 12.1 points and 3.1 rebounds while shooting 44.7% over the past 10 games for UMBC.

LAST 10 GAMES: Great Danes: 1-9, averaging 65.8 points, 28.8 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 5.1 steals and 1.0 block per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.4 points per game.

Retrievers: 6-4, averaging 72.6 points, 30.7 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.