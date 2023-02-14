UMass takes on Loyola Chicago, seeks to halt 4-game skid

Loyola Chicago Ramblers (8-16, 2-10 A-10) at UMass Minutemen (13-12, 4-9 A-10) Amherst, Massachusetts; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Loyola Chicago Ramblers (8-16, 2-10 A-10) at UMass Minutemen (13-12, 4-9 A-10)

Amherst, Massachusetts; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UMass -4.5; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: UMass looks to break its four-game losing streak when the Minutemen take on Loyola Chicago.

The Minutemen have gone 7-4 in home games. UMass ranks third in the A-10 with 33.0 points per game in the paint led by Matt Cross averaging 6.2.

The Ramblers are 2-10 against A-10 opponents. Loyola Chicago is 0-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cross is averaging 13.2 points, 6.6 rebounds and 1.5 steals for the Minutemen. T.J. Weeks is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for UMass.

Braden Norris is averaging 11.2 points and 3.9 assists for the Ramblers. Philip Alston is averaging 14.7 points over the last 10 games for Loyola Chicago.

LAST 10 GAMES: Minutemen: 3-7, averaging 72.3 points, 33.2 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.1 points per game.

Ramblers: 2-8, averaging 67.0 points, 26.7 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 4.7 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.