UMass-Lowell visits Bryant following Kenney’s 39-point game

UMass-Lowell River Hawks (20-7, 7-5 America East) at Bryant Bulldogs (16-9, 7-5 America East)

Smithfield, Rhode Island; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bryant -2.5; over/under is 155.5

BOTTOM LINE: Bryant hosts the UMass-Lowell River Hawks after Sherif Kenney scored 39 points in Bryant’s 76-73 loss to the UMBC Retrievers.

The Bulldogs have gone 9-2 at home. Bryant scores 81.6 points while outscoring opponents by 8.5 points per game.

The River Hawks are 7-5 against America East opponents. UMass-Lowell leads the America East with 15.1 assists. Ayinde Hikim leads the River Hawks with 4.0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kenney is shooting 40.8% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, while averaging 17.6 points and 3.1 assists. Charles Pride is averaging 14.6 points and 5.7 rebounds over the past 10 games for Bryant.

Allin Blunt is shooting 41.5% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the River Hawks, while averaging 10 points. Everette Hammond is shooting 42.1% and averaging 13.9 points over the past 10 games for UMass-Lowell.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 6-4, averaging 78.0 points, 33.8 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.5 points per game.

River Hawks: 6-4, averaging 76.6 points, 35.6 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 5.3 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.1 points.

