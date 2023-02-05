UMass-Lowell takes on Hartford, aims for 20th victory this season

UMass-Lowell River Hawks (19-6, 7-4 America East) at Hartford Hawks (5-18, 0-1 DI Independent) West Hartford, Connecticut; Monday, 6 p.m.…

UMass-Lowell River Hawks (19-6, 7-4 America East) at Hartford Hawks (5-18, 0-1 DI Independent)

West Hartford, Connecticut; Monday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UMass-Lowell will try to earn its 20th victory this season when the River Hawks visit the Hartford Hawks.

The Hawks have gone 5-7 in home games. Hartford ranks second in the DI Independent in rebounding averaging 29.0 rebounds. Pano Pavlidis leads the Hawks with 5.7 boards.

The River Hawks are 6-6 on the road. UMass-Lowell is second in the America East scoring 77.9 points per game and is shooting 48.2%.

TOP PERFORMERS: Michael Dunne averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Hawks, scoring 9.3 points while shooting 31.0% from beyond the arc. Briggs McClain is averaging 15.8 points and 1.5 steals over the last 10 games for Hartford.

Everette Hammond is averaging 12.7 points and 5.1 rebounds for the River Hawks. Abdoul Karim Coulibaly is averaging 11.4 points and 7.5 rebounds over the last 10 games for UMass-Lowell.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 1-9, averaging 62.2 points, 25.9 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.2 points per game.

River Hawks: 6-4, averaging 75.0 points, 36.0 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 5.1 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

