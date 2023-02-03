UMass-Lowell plays NJIT, seeks 13th straight home win

NJIT Highlanders (6-15, 3-5 America East) at UMass-Lowell River Hawks (18-6, 6-4 America East) Lowell, Massachusetts; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST…

NJIT Highlanders (6-15, 3-5 America East) at UMass-Lowell River Hawks (18-6, 6-4 America East)

Lowell, Massachusetts; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UMass-Lowell hosts NJIT looking to extend its 12-game home winning streak.

The River Hawks are 12-0 in home games. UMass-Lowell is the top team in the America East averaging 39.6 points in the paint. Max Brooks leads the River Hawks scoring 10.0.

The Highlanders have gone 3-5 against America East opponents. NJIT allows 71.3 points to opponents while being outscored by 4.1 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ayinde Hikim is averaging 9.7 points and four assists for the River Hawks. Everette Hammond is averaging 12.4 points and 5.2 rebounds while shooting 39.9% over the last 10 games for UMass-Lowell.

Miles Coleman is scoring 14.5 points per game with 4.1 rebounds and 2.2 assists for the Highlanders. Kevin Osawe is averaging 10.5 points and 8.5 rebounds over the last 10 games for NJIT.

LAST 10 GAMES: River Hawks: 6-4, averaging 72.7 points, 36.0 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 5.3 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.2 points per game.

Highlanders: 4-6, averaging 73.2 points, 34.4 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.