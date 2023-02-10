UMass faces La Salle on 3-game slide

UMass Minutemen (13-11, 4-8 A-10) at La Salle Explorers (11-13, 5-6 A-10) Philadelphia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UMass…

UMass Minutemen (13-11, 4-8 A-10) at La Salle Explorers (11-13, 5-6 A-10)

Philadelphia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UMass is looking to end its three-game skid with a victory against La Salle.

The Explorers have gone 6-6 at home. La Salle gives up 72.2 points to opponents and has been outscored by 3.3 points per game.

The Minutemen are 4-8 in A-10 play. UMass is fifth in the A-10 scoring 32.9 points per game in the paint led by Matt Cross averaging 6.2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Nickelberry is shooting 37.0% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Explorers, while averaging 10.7 points. Khalil Brantley is shooting 37.5% and averaging 12.7 points over the last 10 games for La Salle.

Cross is shooting 41.0% and averaging 13.1 points for the Minutemen. Dyondre Dominguez is averaging 9.8 points over the last 10 games for UMass.

LAST 10 GAMES: Explorers: 5-5, averaging 70.0 points, 33.7 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.8 points per game.

Minutemen: 3-7, averaging 72.4 points, 33.1 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

