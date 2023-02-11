UL Monroe visits Southern Miss following Pinckney’s 22-point outing

UL Monroe Warhawks (11-15, 7-6 Sun Belt) at Southern Miss Golden Eagles (22-4, 11-2 Sun Belt) Hattiesburg, Mississippi; Saturday, 3:30…

UL Monroe Warhawks (11-15, 7-6 Sun Belt) at Southern Miss Golden Eagles (22-4, 11-2 Sun Belt)

Hattiesburg, Mississippi; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Southern Miss -12.5; over/under is 135.5

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Miss plays the UL Monroe Warhawks after DeAndre Pinckney scored 22 points in Southern Miss’ 82-71 victory against the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns.

The Golden Eagles have gone 13-0 at home. Southern Miss ranks third in the Sun Belt with 15.0 assists per game led by Mo Arnold averaging 3.4.

The Warhawks are 7-6 against conference opponents. UL Monroe has a 7-10 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Austin Crowley is scoring 17.3 points per game and averaging 4.1 rebounds for the Golden Eagles. Felipe Haase is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Southern Miss.

Jamari Blackmon is scoring 14.0 points per game and averaging 3.3 rebounds for the Warhawks. Tyreke Locure is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for UL Monroe.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Eagles: 9-1, averaging 74.0 points, 32.2 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 7.9 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.0 points per game.

Warhawks: 4-6, averaging 64.2 points, 32.0 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 39.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

