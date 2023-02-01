UL Monroe takes on conference foe Coastal Carolina

Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (10-12, 4-6 Sun Belt) at UL Monroe Warhawks (10-13, 6-4 Sun Belt) Monroe, Louisiana; Thursday, 7:30 p.m.…

Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (10-12, 4-6 Sun Belt) at UL Monroe Warhawks (10-13, 6-4 Sun Belt)

Monroe, Louisiana; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UL Monroe hosts Coastal Carolina in a matchup of Sun Belt teams.

The Warhawks are 6-4 in home games. UL Monroe is 1-1 in one-possession games.

The Chanticleers have gone 4-6 against Sun Belt opponents. Coastal Carolina is fourth in the Sun Belt with 34.9 rebounds per game led by Essam Mostafa averaging 10.1.

The Warhawks and Chanticleers match up Thursday for the first time in Sun Belt play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyreke Locure is averaging 13.5 points, 3.3 assists and 1.9 steals for the Warhawks. Jamari Blackmon is averaging 13.1 points over the last 10 games for UL Monroe.

Linton Brown averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Chanticleers, scoring 9.8 points while shooting 39.8% from beyond the arc. Mostafa is shooting 54.5% and averaging 12.7 points over the last 10 games for Coastal Carolina.

LAST 10 GAMES: Warhawks: 6-4, averaging 65.7 points, 31.4 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.8 points per game.

Chanticleers: 3-7, averaging 70.1 points, 33.6 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 4.6 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.