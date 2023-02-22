UL Monroe hosts Troy following Phillips’ 22-point game

Troy Trojans (17-12, 9-7 Sun Belt) at UL Monroe Warhawks (11-18, 7-9 Sun Belt) Monroe, Louisiana; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST…

Troy Trojans (17-12, 9-7 Sun Belt) at UL Monroe Warhawks (11-18, 7-9 Sun Belt)

Monroe, Louisiana; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UL Monroe -4.5; over/under is 134.5

BOTTOM LINE: Troy plays the UL Monroe Warhawks after Nelson Phillips scored 22 points in Troy’s 88-78 loss to the Marshall Thundering Herd.

The Warhawks have gone 7-6 in home games. UL Monroe is 1-1 in one-possession games.

The Trojans are 9-7 in conference games. Troy scores 72.5 points while outscoring opponents by 6.4 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyreke Locure is shooting 36.8% and averaging 13.6 points for the Warhawks. Jamari Blackmon is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for UL Monroe.

Zay Williams is averaging 12 points and 6.9 rebounds for the Trojans. Aamer Muhammad is averaging 11.3 points over the last 10 games for Troy.

LAST 10 GAMES: Warhawks: 3-7, averaging 62.7 points, 33.4 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 37.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.1 points per game.

Trojans: 5-5, averaging 70.0 points, 31.1 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 7.7 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

