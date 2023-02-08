UL Monroe hosts Appalachian State following Gregory’s 21-point game

Appalachian State Mountaineers (13-12, 6-6 Sun Belt) at UL Monroe Warhawks (11-14, 7-5 Sun Belt) Monroe, Louisiana; Thursday, 7:30 p.m.…

Appalachian State Mountaineers (13-12, 6-6 Sun Belt) at UL Monroe Warhawks (11-14, 7-5 Sun Belt)

Monroe, Louisiana; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Appalachian State takes on the UL Monroe Warhawks after Donovan Gregory scored 21 points in Appalachian State’s 63-57 loss to the James Madison Dukes.

The Warhawks have gone 7-5 at home. UL Monroe has a 7-10 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Mountaineers are 6-6 in conference play. Appalachian State is the Sun Belt leader with 25.5 defensive rebounds per game led by CJ Huntley averaging 4.4.

The Warhawks and Mountaineers square off Thursday for the first time in Sun Belt play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Thomas Howell is averaging 9.9 points and 7.4 rebounds for the Warhawks. Jamari Blackmon is averaging 15.1 points over the last 10 games for UL Monroe.

Gregory is averaging 12.3 points, 4.3 assists and 1.7 steals for the Mountaineers. Terence Harcum is averaging 11.2 points over the last 10 games for Appalachian State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Warhawks: 5-5, averaging 66.3 points, 30.8 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.5 points per game.

Mountaineers: 6-4, averaging 66.2 points, 33.1 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 6.3 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.6 points.

