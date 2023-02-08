UIC faces Southern Illinois on 7-game road skid

UIC Flames (10-15, 2-12 MVC) at Southern Illinois Salukis (18-7, 10-4 MVC) Carbondale, Illinois; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

UIC Flames (10-15, 2-12 MVC) at Southern Illinois Salukis (18-7, 10-4 MVC)

Carbondale, Illinois; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Southern Illinois -12.5; over/under is 128.5

BOTTOM LINE: UIC will aim to stop its seven-game road losing streak when the Flames visit Southern Illinois.

The Salukis have gone 11-1 in home games. Southern Illinois is the best team in the MVC in team defense, giving up 60.9 points while holding opponents to 41.8% shooting.

The Flames are 2-12 against MVC opponents. UIC ranks eighth in the MVC allowing 70.2 points while holding opponents to 43.7% shooting.

The Salukis and Flames meet Wednesday for the first time in MVC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcus Domask is averaging 16.9 points, 5.9 rebounds and 3.7 assists for the Salukis. Lance Jones is averaging 14.7 points over the last 10 games for Southern Illinois.

Jace Carter is scoring 16.2 points per game with 6.6 rebounds and 1.5 assists for the Flames. Toby Okani is averaging 11.7 points and 7.1 rebounds over the past 10 games for UIC.

LAST 10 GAMES: Salukis: 7-3, averaging 64.6 points, 27.4 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 8.0 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.4 points per game.

Flames: 1-9, averaging 67.1 points, 26.6 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 5.8 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.