UIC faces Evansville, aims to break road losing streak

UIC Flames (11-18, 3-15 MVC) at Evansville Purple Aces (5-24, 1-17 MVC) Evansville, Indiana; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

UIC Flames (11-18, 3-15 MVC) at Evansville Purple Aces (5-24, 1-17 MVC)

Evansville, Indiana; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UIC will look to stop its nine-game road losing streak when the Flames play Evansville.

The Purple Aces have gone 3-9 in home games. Evansville averages 12.1 turnovers per game and is 5- when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Flames are 3-15 in conference play. UIC gives up 71.5 points to opponents while being outscored by 4.4 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kenny Strawbridge is scoring 14.3 points per game with 3.6 rebounds and 2.1 assists for the Purple Aces. Marvin Coleman is averaging 13.7 points over the past 10 games for Evansville.

Jace Carter is averaging 16.3 points, 6.8 rebounds and 1.7 steals for the Flames. Toby Okani is averaging 11.1 points and 6.2 rebounds over the past 10 games for UIC.

LAST 10 GAMES: Purple Aces: 1-9, averaging 64.2 points, 27.5 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 8.6 steals and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.6 points per game.

Flames: 2-8, averaging 67.6 points, 27.7 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 6.2 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.