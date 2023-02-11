UIC faces Belmont, aims to end road skid

UIC Flames (10-16, 2-13 MVC) at Belmont Bruins (17-9, 10-5 MVC) Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

UIC Flames (10-16, 2-13 MVC) at Belmont Bruins (17-9, 10-5 MVC)

Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Belmont -12; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: UIC travels to Belmont looking to break its eight-game road slide.

The Bruins have gone 9-2 at home. Belmont leads the MVC shooting 39.1% from downtown, led by Drew Friberg shooting 45.9% from 3-point range.

The Flames have gone 2-13 against MVC opponents. UIC is 2-14 against opponents over .500.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ben Sheppard is scoring 19.2 points per game with 5.1 rebounds and 3.0 assists for the Bruins. Friberg is averaging 11.9 points and 4.3 rebounds while shooting 48.8% over the past 10 games for Belmont.

Jace Carter is averaging 16.2 points, 6.7 rebounds and 1.7 steals for the Flames. Filip is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for UIC.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bruins: 7-3, averaging 74.7 points, 30.3 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.5 points per game.

Flames: 1-9, averaging 66.6 points, 25.6 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 6.1 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.