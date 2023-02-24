Uduje and Coastal Carolina host Troy

Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (11-18, 5-12 Sun Belt) at Troy Trojans (18-12, 10-7 Sun Belt) Troy, Alabama; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST…

Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (11-18, 5-12 Sun Belt) at Troy Trojans (18-12, 10-7 Sun Belt)

Troy, Alabama; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Troy -9.5; over/under is 143

BOTTOM LINE: Coastal Carolina visits the Troy Trojans after Josh Uduje scored 22 points in Coastal Carolina’s 76-68 loss to the Georgia Southern Eagles.

The Trojans are 10-3 in home games. Troy is eighth in the Sun Belt with 32.2 points per game in the paint led by Christyon Eugene averaging 4.7.

The Chanticleers are 5-12 in conference games. Coastal Carolina is 3-8 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Trojans and Chanticleers face off Friday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Eugene is averaging 11.6 points for the Trojans. Duke Miles is averaging 14 points over the last 10 games for Troy.

Uduje is averaging 13.5 points for the Chanticleers. Antonio Daye Jr. is averaging 11.6 points over the last 10 games for Coastal Carolina.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trojans: 6-4, averaging 69.5 points, 31.6 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 7.7 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points per game.

Chanticleers: 1-9, averaging 68.5 points, 31.8 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.