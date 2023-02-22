Udeze leads New Mexico against Boise State

New Mexico Lobos (20-7, 7-7 MWC) at Boise State Broncos (21-6, 11-3 MWC) Boise, Idaho; Wednesday, 10:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

New Mexico Lobos (20-7, 7-7 MWC) at Boise State Broncos (21-6, 11-3 MWC)

Boise, Idaho; Wednesday, 10:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Boise State -6; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: New Mexico faces the Boise State Broncos after Morris Udeze scored 31 points in New Mexico’s 96-68 win over the San Jose State Spartans.

The Broncos are 12-1 in home games. Boise State is third in the MWC in rebounding with 33.6 rebounds. Marcus Shaver Jr. paces the Broncos with 6.0 boards.

The Lobos are 7-7 in MWC play. New Mexico is fifth in the MWC with 13.9 assists per game led by Jaelen House averaging 4.6.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shaver is averaging 13.7 points, six rebounds, four assists and 1.7 steals for the Broncos. Max Rice is averaging 14.5 points and 5.0 rebounds while shooting 47.5% over the past 10 games for Boise State.

Jamal Mashburn Jr. is scoring 20.0 points per game with 3.1 rebounds and 1.9 assists for the Lobos. House is averaging 15.2 points, 4.2 assists and 2.3 steals over the last 10 games for New Mexico.

LAST 10 GAMES: Broncos: 8-2, averaging 72.3 points, 30.8 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 4.8 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.7 points per game.

Lobos: 5-5, averaging 78.7 points, 31.2 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 49.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

