UCSB plays Cal Poly after Mitchell’s 24-point performance

Cal Poly Mustangs (7-15, 1-9 Big West) at UCSB Gauchos (17-3, 8-1 Big West)

Santa Barbara, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UCSB plays the Cal Poly Mustangs after Ajay Mitchell scored 24 points in UCSB’s 65-64 win against the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors.

The Gauchos are 8-1 on their home court. UCSB scores 70.8 points while outscoring opponents by 8.8 points per game.

The Mustangs are 1-9 in Big West play. Cal Poly is 0-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mitchell is averaging 15.9 points, 4.6 assists and 1.6 steals for the Gauchos. Miles Norris is averaging 13.4 points and 6.4 rebounds over the last 10 games for UCSB.

Chance Hunter averages 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Mustangs, scoring 8.3 points while shooting 30.6% from beyond the arc. Trevon Taylor is shooting 41.2% and averaging 10.2 points over the last 10 games for Cal Poly.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gauchos: 9-1, averaging 68.1 points, 28.9 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 49.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.8 points per game.

Mustangs: 1-9, averaging 57.4 points, 28.2 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 4.6 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

