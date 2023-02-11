UCSB hosts UC Davis after Pepper’s 32-point outing

UC Davis Aggies (14-10, 7-5 Big West) at UCSB Gauchos (19-4, 10-2 Big West) Santa Barbara, California; Saturday, 10 p.m.…

UC Davis Aggies (14-10, 7-5 Big West) at UCSB Gauchos (19-4, 10-2 Big West)

Santa Barbara, California; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UCSB -6.5; over/under is 138.5

BOTTOM LINE: UC Davis takes on the UCSB Gauchos after Elijah Pepper scored 32 points in UC Davis’ 72-65 loss to the UC Riverside Highlanders.

The Gauchos have gone 9-1 at home. UCSB is second in the Big West in team defense, giving up 62.8 points while holding opponents to 42.6% shooting.

The Aggies have gone 7-5 against Big West opponents. UC Davis is third in the Big West scoring 75.2 points per game and is shooting 46.1%.

The Gauchos and Aggies face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ajay Mitchell is averaging 15.6 points, 4.9 assists and 1.5 steals for the Gauchos. Miles Norris is averaging 13.7 points over the last 10 games for UCSB.

Pepper is averaging 20.9 points, six rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.6 steals for the Aggies. Ty Johnson is averaging 15.8 points over the last 10 games for UC Davis.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gauchos: 8-2, averaging 68.2 points, 28.8 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 49.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.5 points per game.

Aggies: 7-3, averaging 71.8 points, 29.5 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 7.5 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.