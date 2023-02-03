UCSB Gauchos face the CSU Northridge Matadors, seek 6th straight victory

UCSB Gauchos (18-3, 9-1 Big West) at CSU Northridge Matadors (4-18, 1-10 Big West) Northridge, California; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST…

UCSB Gauchos (18-3, 9-1 Big West) at CSU Northridge Matadors (4-18, 1-10 Big West)

Northridge, California; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UCSB will try to build upon its five-game win streak with a victory against CSU Northridge.

The Matadors have gone 4-6 at home. CSU Northridge is 3- when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 11.4 turnovers per game.

The Gauchos are 9-1 in Big West play. UCSB averages 70.6 points while outscoring opponents by 8.6 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Atin Wright is averaging 14.6 points for the Matadors. Ethan Igbanugo is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for CSU Northridge.

Ajay Mitchell is averaging 15.9 points, 4.8 assists and 1.5 steals for the Gauchos. Miles Norris is averaging 13.3 points over the last 10 games for UCSB.

LAST 10 GAMES: Matadors: 1-9, averaging 56.7 points, 27.9 rebounds, 8.5 assists, 8.2 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 35.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.1 points per game.

Gauchos: 9-1, averaging 68.8 points, 27.1 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 51.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

