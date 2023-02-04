UCF visits Cincinnati after Davenport’s 20-point game

UCF Knights (13-8, 4-5 AAC) at Cincinnati Bearcats (15-8, 6-4 AAC) Cincinnati; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cincinnati…

UCF Knights (13-8, 4-5 AAC) at Cincinnati Bearcats (15-8, 6-4 AAC)

Cincinnati; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cincinnati -5.5; over/under is 138

BOTTOM LINE: Cincinnati plays the UCF Knights after Jeremiah Davenport scored 20 points in Cincinnati’s 81-55 win against the Tulsa Golden Hurricane.

The Bearcats have gone 11-3 in home games. Cincinnati ranks fifth in the AAC with 32.1 points per game in the paint led by Viktor Lakhin averaging 10.3.

The Knights have gone 4-5 against AAC opponents. UCF ranks sixth in the AAC with 13.5 assists per game led by CJ Kelly averaging 2.8.

The Bearcats and Knights square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Landers Nolley II is shooting 44.6% from beyond the arc with 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Bearcats, while averaging 15.7 points and 5.7 rebounds. David Dejulius is averaging 13.3 points and 4.8 assists over the last 10 games for Cincinnati.

Ithiel Horton is shooting 34.6% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Knights, while averaging 12.2 points. Taylor Hendricks is shooting 46.8% and averaging 13.6 points over the past 10 games for UCF.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bearcats: 6-4, averaging 71.8 points, 35.5 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 4.8 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.1 points per game.

Knights: 5-5, averaging 72.8 points, 32.1 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 6.2 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

