UC Riverside visits CSU Bakersfield after Pullin’s 23-point outing

UC Riverside Highlanders (15-7, 8-2 Big West) at CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (6-15, 2-8 Big West) Bakersfield, California; Thursday, 10 p.m.…

UC Riverside Highlanders (15-7, 8-2 Big West) at CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (6-15, 2-8 Big West)

Bakersfield, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UC Riverside faces the CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners after Zyon Pullin scored 23 points in UC Riverside’s 72-65 victory over the UCSD Tritons.

The Roadrunners have gone 4-5 at home. CSU Bakersfield is 4-9 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Highlanders are 8-2 in conference matchups. UC Riverside is fourth in the Big West scoring 72.2 points per game and is shooting 44.3%.

TOP PERFORMERS: Modestas Kancleris is averaging 5.8 points and 5.8 rebounds for the Roadrunners. Marvin McGhee is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for CSU Bakersfield.

Pullin is shooting 50.6% and averaging 18.8 points for the Highlanders. Flynn Cameron is averaging 11.6 points over the last 10 games for UC Riverside.

LAST 10 GAMES: Roadrunners: 2-8, averaging 57.8 points, 25.2 rebounds, 9.5 assists, 6.4 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.3 points per game.

Highlanders: 8-2, averaging 70.5 points, 35.2 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 3.7 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.