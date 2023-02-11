UC Irvine takes on UC Riverside, aims for 4th straight home win

UC Riverside Highlanders (16-9, 9-4 Big West) at UC Irvine Anteaters (16-8, 9-3 Big West) Irvine, California; Saturday, 10:30 p.m.…

UC Riverside Highlanders (16-9, 9-4 Big West) at UC Irvine Anteaters (16-8, 9-3 Big West)

Irvine, California; Saturday, 10:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UC Irvine -7; over/under is 141

BOTTOM LINE: UC Irvine hosts UC Riverside looking to extend its three-game home winning streak.

The Anteaters have gone 8-3 in home games. UC Irvine is second in the Big West in rebounding averaging 33.8 rebounds. Devin Tillis leads the Anteaters with 6.2 boards.

The Highlanders are 9-4 in conference play. UC Riverside has a 5-3 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Anteaters and Highlanders square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pierre Crockrell II is averaging 4.7 points and 4.9 assists for the Anteaters. Dawson Baker is averaging 14.8 points over the past 10 games for UC Irvine.

Lachlan Olbrich is averaging 10.4 points and 5.9 rebounds for the Highlanders. Zyon Pullin is averaging 14.0 points over the last 10 games for UC Riverside.

LAST 10 GAMES: Anteaters: 7-3, averaging 73.0 points, 31.9 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 7.7 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.8 points per game.

Highlanders: 7-3, averaging 70.5 points, 33.4 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 5.0 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.