UC Irvine hosts UC Davis after Pepper’s 32-point outing

UC Davis Aggies (15-11, 8-6 Big West) at UC Irvine Anteaters (18-8, 11-3 Big West) Irvine, California; Saturday, 4 p.m.…

UC Davis Aggies (15-11, 8-6 Big West) at UC Irvine Anteaters (18-8, 11-3 Big West)

Irvine, California; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UC Irvine -7.5; over/under is 146

BOTTOM LINE: UC Davis visits the UC Irvine Anteaters after Elijah Pepper scored 32 points in UC Davis’ 73-62 victory against the CSU Northridge Matadors.

The Anteaters are 9-3 on their home court. UC Irvine leads the Big West shooting 38.2% from downtown, led by JC Butler shooting 48.3% from 3-point range.

The Aggies are 8-6 in Big West play. UC Davis is 2-4 in games decided by less than 4 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dawson Baker is scoring 15.1 points per game with 3.6 rebounds and 1.0 assist for the Anteaters. DJ Davis is averaging 14.9 points and 2.2 rebounds while shooting 40.8% over the past 10 games for UC Irvine.

Pepper is averaging 21.7 points, 5.9 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.6 steals for the Aggies. Ty Johnson is averaging 14.1 points over the last 10 games for UC Davis.

LAST 10 GAMES: Anteaters: 7-3, averaging 72.6 points, 32.1 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.6 points per game.

Aggies: 6-4, averaging 73.6 points, 29.1 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 7.4 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.