UC Irvine hands Cal Poly 16th straight defeat 59-56

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. (AP) — Dawson Baker had 20 points and UC Irvine scored the final five points to…

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. (AP) — Dawson Baker had 20 points and UC Irvine scored the final five points to hand Cal Poly its 16th straight loss 59-56 on Monday night.

Baker made two 3-pointers and all six of his free throws for the Anteaters (20-8, 13-3 Big West Conference). Dean Keeler finished with 11 points and five rebounds.

Alimamy Koroma led the Mustangs (7-22, 1-16) with 15 points. Camren Pierce added 14 points and six rebounds for Cal Poly. Brantly Stevenson had 10 points.

Stevenson sank a jumper with 2:05 remaining to give Cal Poly a 56-54 lead, but the Mustangs didn’t score again. Baker hit back-to-back jumpers in the final 92 seconds and Andre Henry made 1 of 2 foul shots to close out the win for UC Irvine.

NEXT UP

Up next for UC Irvine is a matchup Thursday with UC San Diego at home. Cal Poly hosts UC Davis on Saturday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.