UC Davis visits CSU Fullerton after Pepper’s 22-point game

UC Davis Aggies (16-12, 9-7 Big West) at CSU Fullerton Titans (17-12, 11-6 Big West)

Fullerton, California; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UC Davis visits the CSU Fullerton Titans after Elijah Pepper scored 22 points in UC Davis’ 76-66 victory over the UCSD Tritons.

The Titans have gone 11-2 in home games. CSU Fullerton ranks sixth in the Big West in rebounding averaging 31.2 rebounds. Vincent Lee leads the Titans with 4.9 boards.

The Aggies are 9-7 against Big West opponents. UC Davis is the top team in the Big West scoring 14.5 fast break points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Latrell Wrightsell Jr. is averaging 16.4 points and 1.5 steals for the Titans. Max Jones is averaging 12.6 points over the past 10 games for CSU Fullerton.

Pepper is averaging 22.1 points, six rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.5 steals for the Aggies. Ty Johnson is averaging 12.9 points and 1.5 steals over the past 10 games for UC Davis.

LAST 10 GAMES: Titans: 7-3, averaging 67.6 points, 29.5 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 5.3 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.2 points per game.

Aggies: 5-5, averaging 72.7 points, 29.1 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 7.6 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.5 points.

