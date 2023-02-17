UC Davis plays UC Irvine following Pepper’s 32-point performance

UC Davis Aggies (15-11, 8-6 Big West) at UC Irvine Anteaters (18-8, 11-3 Big West) Irvine, California; Saturday, 4 p.m.…

UC Davis Aggies (15-11, 8-6 Big West) at UC Irvine Anteaters (18-8, 11-3 Big West)

Irvine, California; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UC Davis faces the UC Irvine Anteaters after Elijah Pepper scored 32 points in UC Davis’ 73-62 win over the CSU Northridge Matadors.

The Anteaters have gone 9-3 at home. UC Irvine averages 76.2 points and has outscored opponents by 10.0 points per game.

The Aggies are 8-6 against Big West opponents. UC Davis averages 75.0 points while outscoring opponents by 4.7 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dawson Baker is averaging 15.1 points for the Anteaters. DJ Davis is averaging 14.9 points over the last 10 games for UC Irvine.

Pepper is averaging 21.7 points, 5.9 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.6 steals for the Aggies. Ty Johnson is averaging 14.1 points over the last 10 games for UC Davis.

LAST 10 GAMES: Anteaters: 7-3, averaging 72.6 points, 32.1 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.6 points per game.

Aggies: 6-4, averaging 73.6 points, 29.1 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 7.4 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.