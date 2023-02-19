UC Davis hosts UCSD after Pepper’s 32-point showing

UCSD Tritons (9-18, 4-11 Big West) at UC Davis Aggies (15-12, 8-7 Big West) Davis, California; Monday, 6 p.m. EST…

UCSD Tritons (9-18, 4-11 Big West) at UC Davis Aggies (15-12, 8-7 Big West)

Davis, California; Monday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UC Davis hosts the UCSD Tritons after Elijah Pepper scored 32 points in UC Davis’ 78-76 loss to the UC Irvine Anteaters.

The Aggies have gone 8-3 at home. UC Davis has a 2-5 record in one-possession games.

The Tritons are 4-11 in Big West play. UCSD has a 3-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pepper averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Aggies, scoring 22.1 points while shooting 34.3% from beyond the arc. Ty Johnson is averaging 15.2 points and 1.8 steals over the past 10 games for UC Davis.

Bryce Pope is scoring 18.4 points per game with 4.4 rebounds and 1.3 assists for the Tritons. Francis Nwaokorie is averaging 13.9 points and 7.1 rebounds over the last 10 games for UCSD.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 5-5, averaging 72.9 points, 28.7 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 7.5 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.9 points per game.

Tritons: 3-7, averaging 72.0 points, 27.3 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

