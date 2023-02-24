UAPB faces Mississippi Valley State following Greene’s 23-point outing

Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (10-18, 6-9 SWAC) at Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (4-25, 3-12 SWAC) Itta Bena, Mississippi; Saturday,…

Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (10-18, 6-9 SWAC) at Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (4-25, 3-12 SWAC)

Itta Bena, Mississippi; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UAPB visits the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils after Chris Greene scored 23 points in UAPB’s 64-59 loss to the Texas Southern Tigers.

The Delta Devils have gone 3-4 at home. Mississippi Valley State averages 15.4 turnovers per game and is 3- when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Golden Lions are 6-9 in SWAC play. UAPB is second in the SWAC with 13.1 assists per game led by Kylen Milton averaging 4.3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Terry Collins is shooting 33.3% and averaging 14.7 points for the Delta Devils. Rayquan Brown is averaging 12.4 points over the last 10 games for Mississippi Valley State.

Ismael Plet is averaging five points and 5.4 rebounds for the Golden Lions. Shaun Doss is averaging 17.7 points over the last 10 games for UAPB.

LAST 10 GAMES: Delta Devils: 2-8, averaging 68.5 points, 27.9 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 9.3 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.3 points per game.

Golden Lions: 3-7, averaging 72.1 points, 30.4 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.8 points.

