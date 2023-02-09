UAB visits North Texas after Huntsberry’s 21-point game

UAB Blazers (17-7, 8-5 C-USA) at North Texas Mean Green (19-5, 10-3 C-USA) Denton, Texas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

UAB Blazers (17-7, 8-5 C-USA) at North Texas Mean Green (19-5, 10-3 C-USA)

Denton, Texas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: North Texas -2.5; over/under is 128.5

BOTTOM LINE: North Texas hosts the UAB Blazers after Kai Huntsberry scored 21 points in North Texas’ 74-64 victory over the Rice Owls.

The Mean Green have gone 8-2 in home games. North Texas scores 62.3 points and has outscored opponents by 7.2 points per game.

The Blazers are 8-5 in conference games. UAB leads C-USA with 12.2 offensive rebounds per game led by KJ Buffen averaging 3.0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tylor Perry is averaging 17.1 points for the Mean Green. Huntsberry is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for North Texas.

Jordan Walker averages 4.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Blazers, scoring 22.5 points while shooting 38.1% from beyond the arc. Eric Gaines is averaging 13.2 points, 4.5 assists and 1.8 steals over the last 10 games for UAB.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mean Green: 8-2, averaging 63.1 points, 26.7 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.4 points per game.

Blazers: 5-5, averaging 75.4 points, 37.6 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.