UAB visits Huntsberry and North Texas

UAB Blazers (17-7, 8-5 C-USA) at North Texas Mean Green (19-5, 10-3 C-USA)

Denton, Texas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Texas takes on the UAB Blazers after Kai Huntsberry scored 21 points in North Texas’ 74-64 victory over the Rice Owls.

The Mean Green are 8-2 in home games. North Texas has a 3-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Blazers are 8-5 against C-USA opponents. UAB averages 81.9 points while outscoring opponents by 11.1 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Huntsberry is averaging 11.8 points for the Mean Green. Tylor Perry is averaging 17.3 points over the last 10 games for North Texas.

Jordan Walker is shooting 38.1% from beyond the arc with 4.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Blazers, while averaging 22.5 points and 4.3 assists. Eric Gaines is shooting 38.1% and averaging 13.2 points over the past 10 games for UAB.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mean Green: 8-2, averaging 63.1 points, 26.7 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.4 points per game.

Blazers: 5-5, averaging 75.4 points, 37.6 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.9 points.

