UAB faces Western Kentucky after Walker’s 32-point game

UAB Blazers (21-8, 12-6 C-USA) at Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (15-13, 7-10 C-USA)

Bowling Green, Kentucky; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Western Kentucky -6; over/under is 152.5

BOTTOM LINE: UAB visits the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers after Jordan Walker scored 32 points in UAB’s 85-57 victory against the Rice Owls.

The Hilltoppers are 9-4 in home games. Western Kentucky averages 73.8 points and has outscored opponents by 3.0 points per game.

The Blazers have gone 12-6 against C-USA opponents. UAB is the C-USA leader with 37.8 rebounds per game led by Trey Jemison averaging 8.2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Luke Frampton averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Hilltoppers, scoring 9.5 points while shooting 46.2% from beyond the arc. Dayvion McKnight is averaging 17.2 points, 5.1 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.8 steals over the last 10 games for Western Kentucky.

Eric Gaines is averaging 12 points, 4.8 assists and 1.9 steals for the Blazers. Walker is averaging 16.6 points over the last 10 games for UAB.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hilltoppers: 4-6, averaging 74.2 points, 31.4 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 5.9 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.7 points per game.

Blazers: 8-2, averaging 76.7 points, 36.1 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 7.8 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

