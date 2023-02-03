Tyson and No. 20 Clemson host No. 23 Miami

Miami Hurricanes (17-5, 8-4 ACC) at Clemson Tigers (18-5, 10-2 ACC) Clemson, South Carolina; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Clemson, South Carolina; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 20 Clemson hosts the No. 23 Miami Hurricanes after Hunter Tyson scored 22 points in Clemson’s 62-54 loss to the Boston College Eagles.

The Tigers are 12-0 on their home court. Clemson is second in the ACC with 26.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Tyson averaging 8.2.

The Hurricanes are 8-4 in conference play. Miami has a 3-3 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Tigers and Hurricanes square off Saturday for the first time in ACC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chase Hunter is averaging 14.5 points and four assists for the Tigers. Tyson is averaging 16.9 points and 9.7 rebounds while shooting 49.8% over the last 10 games for Clemson.

Isaiah Wong is shooting 44.5% and averaging 16.3 points for the Hurricanes. Nijel Pack is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Miami.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 8-2, averaging 71.2 points, 34.5 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 5.2 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.8 points per game.

Hurricanes: 6-4, averaging 77.5 points, 32.0 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

