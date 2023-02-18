Tynes’ 23 points allow Maine to hold off Albany (NY) 74-72

ORONO, Maine (AP) — Kellen Tynes scored 23 points and his final four, all from the free throw line in…

ORONO, Maine (AP) — Kellen Tynes scored 23 points and his final four, all from the free throw line in the final minute, allowed Maine to hold off Albany (NY) 74-72 on Saturday.

Tynes also contributed six rebounds and seven steals for the Black Bears (11-15, 5-8 America East Conference). Gedi Juozapaitis scored 17 points, shooting 6 for 13 (0 for 5 from 3-point range) and 5 of 5 from the free throw line. Ja’Shonte Wright-McLeish recorded 11 points and shot 4 for 10, including 2 for 5 from beyond the arc.

Da’Kquan Davis finished with 26 points and two steals for the Great Danes (7-22, 2-12). Jonathan Beagle added 18 points, 13 rebounds and four assists for Albany (NY). Gerald Drumgoole Jr. also put up 14 points and four assists.

NEXT UP

Maine plays Wednesday against New Hampshire on the road, and Albany (NY) hosts NJIT on Saturday.

