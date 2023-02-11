Tulsa visits UCF following Hendricks’ 23-point showing

Tulsa Golden Hurricane (5-18, 1-11 AAC) at UCF Knights (14-9, 5-6 AAC) Orlando, Florida; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Tulsa Golden Hurricane (5-18, 1-11 AAC) at UCF Knights (14-9, 5-6 AAC)

Orlando, Florida; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UCF -15; over/under is 140

BOTTOM LINE: UCF hosts the Tulsa Golden Hurricane after Taylor Hendricks scored 23 points in UCF’s 72-67 victory over the Wichita State Shockers.

The Knights have gone 9-4 in home games. UCF is sixth in the AAC scoring 71.6 points while shooting 42.6% from the field.

The Golden Hurricane are 1-11 against conference opponents. Tulsa has a 1-3 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hendricks is scoring 14.7 points per game and averaging 7.1 rebounds for the Knights. CJ Kelly is averaging 12.3 points and 4.2 rebounds over the last 10 games for UCF.

Sam Griffin is averaging 15.4 points for the Golden Hurricane. Bryant Selebangue is averaging 12.2 points and 9.5 rebounds over the last 10 games for Tulsa.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knights: 4-6, averaging 73.9 points, 31.8 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.0 points per game.

Golden Hurricane: 1-9, averaging 68.1 points, 29.9 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 4.0 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.