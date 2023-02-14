Tulsa hosts Walker and South Florida

South Florida Bulls (10-15, 3-9 AAC) at Tulsa Golden Hurricane (5-19, 1-12 AAC) Tulsa, Oklahoma; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

South Florida Bulls (10-15, 3-9 AAC) at Tulsa Golden Hurricane (5-19, 1-12 AAC)

Tulsa, Oklahoma; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Florida faces the Tulsa Golden Hurricane after Corey Walker Jr. scored 25 points in South Florida’s 84-65 loss to the Cincinnati Bearcats.

The Golden Hurricane are 4-7 in home games. Tulsa is 2-16 against opponents with a winning record.

The Bulls are 3-9 in conference games. South Florida is 6-4 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Golden Hurricane and Bulls square off Wednesday for the first time in AAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sam Griffin is shooting 38.2% and averaging 15.2 points for the Golden Hurricane. Brandon Betson is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Tulsa.

Tyler Harris is averaging 17 points and 3.4 assists for the Bulls. Russel Tchewa is averaging 11.7 points over the last 10 games for South Florida.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Hurricane: 1-9, averaging 65.6 points, 29.8 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 3.7 steals and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.6 points per game.

Bulls: 3-7, averaging 75.1 points, 33.5 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.