Tulane takes on Wichita State following Cook’s 23-point outing

Wichita State Shockers (14-13, 7-8 AAC) at Tulane Green Wave (17-8, 10-4 AAC)

New Orleans; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tulane takes on the Wichita State Shockers after Jalen Cook scored 23 points in Tulane’s 89-59 loss to the Houston Cougars.

The Green Wave have gone 10-2 in home games. Tulane ranks second in the AAC with 24.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Kevin Cross averaging 5.7.

The Shockers have gone 7-8 against AAC opponents. Wichita State is third in the AAC with 33.6 rebounds per game led by Craig Porter Jr. averaging 6.2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cook is averaging 20.3 points, 5.1 assists and 2.2 steals for the Green Wave. Jaylen Forbes is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Tulane.

Jaykwon Walton is shooting 53.6% and averaging 14.4 points for the Shockers. Porter is averaging 11.8 points over the last 10 games for Wichita State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Green Wave: 7-3, averaging 81.6 points, 30.4 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 10.2 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.8 points per game.

Shockers: 5-5, averaging 78.6 points, 33.1 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 6.5 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

