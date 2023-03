Tuesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL= OHSAA Playoffs= Division I= Region 4= Cin. West Clermont 79, Hamilton 13 Kings Mills Kings 49, Cin.…

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

OHSAA Playoffs=

Division I=

Region 4=

Cin. West Clermont 79, Hamilton 13

Kings Mills Kings 49, Cin. Winton Woods 43

Division II=

Region 8=

Day. Carroll 68, New Carlisle Tecumseh 39

Hamilton Badin 47, Cin. Indian Hill 29

Tipp City Tippecanoe 38, Day. Northridge 27

Urbana 75, Day. Oakwood 68

Waynesville 51, Clarksville Clinton-Massie 34

Division III=

Region 10=

Galion Northmor 34, Cardington-Lincoln 25

Mechanicsburg 60, Marion Elgin 19

Worthington Christian 62, Fredericktown 33

Region 12=

Anna 44, Milton-Union 24

Cols. Africentric 83, Horizon Science 7

Lees Creek E. Clinton 84, Cin. Taft 12

Marion Pleasant 52, Hebron Lakewood 30

Milford Center Fairbanks 60, Centerburg 31

Tipp City Bethel 56, Day. Christian 18

Division IV=

Region 13=

Salineville Southern 59, Leetonia 15

Region 16=

Franklin Middletown Christian 68, St. Bernard-Elmwood Place 23

