Tuesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Aberdeen Central 55, Mitchell 48

Aberdeen Roncalli 71, Miller 67, OT

Andes Central/Dakota Christian 54, Marty Indian 51

Bennett County 57, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 31

Bon Homme 61, Burke 54

Brandon Valley 58, Sioux Falls Washington 50

Bridgewater-Emery 56, Flandreau Indian 32

Brookings 69, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 48

Canton 60, Centerville 54

Chester 79, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 67

Clark/Willow Lake 73, Waverly-South Shore 19

Corsica/Stickney 56, Kimball/White Lake 43

Dell Rapids St. Mary 57, Baltic 24

Dupree 64, Harding County 58

Estelline/Hendricks 60, Waubay/Summit 57, OT

Faith 49, Lemmon 33

Flandreau 64, DeSmet 39

Florence/Henry 43, Castlewood 32

Freeman 56, Hanson 53

Garretson 52, Beresford 47

Gayville-Volin 44, Freeman Academy/Marion 38

Gregory 49, Lyman 45

Highmore-Harrold 56, Hitchcock-Tulare 48, OT

Hill City 47, Douglas 30

Ipswich 43, Aberdeen Christian 27

James Valley Christian 45, Mitchell Christian 16

Jones County 53, Philip 30

Lakota Tech 74, Little Wound 35

Mobridge-Pollock 57, Timber Lake 46

Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 74, Dell Rapids 43

Newcastle, Wyo. 51, Lead-Deadwood 13

Newell 52, Oelrichs 21

Parkston 63, Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 26

Pierre 49, Huron 33

Potter County 54, Faulkton 45

Rapid City Christian 53, Belle Fourche 41

Redfield 45, Warner 33

Sioux Falls Jefferson 49, Watertown 40, OT

Sioux Falls Jefferson 69, Tri-Valley 41

Sioux Falls O’Gorman 71, Sioux Falls Lincoln 35

Sioux Valley 65, Deuel 35

Sisseton 61, Milbank 25

Spearfish 52, Sturgis Brown 25

Sully Buttes 45, Herreid/Selby Area 37

Vermillion 60, Dakota Valley 52

Viborg-Hurley 42, Parker 32

Wagner 71, Tripp-Delmont/Armour 29

Wakpala 49, Bison 48

Webster 39, Northwestern 34

West Central 62, McCook Central/Montrose 47

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

