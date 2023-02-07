Tuesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Aberdeen Central 55, Mitchell 48
Aberdeen Roncalli 71, Miller 67, OT
Andes Central/Dakota Christian 54, Marty Indian 51
Bennett County 57, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 31
Bon Homme 61, Burke 54
Brandon Valley 58, Sioux Falls Washington 50
Bridgewater-Emery 56, Flandreau Indian 32
Brookings 69, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 48
Canton 60, Centerville 54
Chester 79, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 67
Clark/Willow Lake 73, Waverly-South Shore 19
Corsica/Stickney 56, Kimball/White Lake 43
Dell Rapids St. Mary 57, Baltic 24
Dupree 64, Harding County 58
Estelline/Hendricks 60, Waubay/Summit 57, OT
Faith 49, Lemmon 33
Flandreau 64, DeSmet 39
Florence/Henry 43, Castlewood 32
Freeman 56, Hanson 53
Garretson 52, Beresford 47
Gayville-Volin 44, Freeman Academy/Marion 38
Gregory 49, Lyman 45
Highmore-Harrold 56, Hitchcock-Tulare 48, OT
Hill City 47, Douglas 30
Ipswich 43, Aberdeen Christian 27
James Valley Christian 45, Mitchell Christian 16
Jones County 53, Philip 30
Lakota Tech 74, Little Wound 35
Mobridge-Pollock 57, Timber Lake 46
Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 74, Dell Rapids 43
Newcastle, Wyo. 51, Lead-Deadwood 13
Newell 52, Oelrichs 21
Parkston 63, Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 26
Pierre 49, Huron 33
Potter County 54, Faulkton 45
Rapid City Christian 53, Belle Fourche 41
Redfield 45, Warner 33
Sioux Falls Jefferson 49, Watertown 40, OT
Sioux Falls Jefferson 69, Tri-Valley 41
Sioux Falls O’Gorman 71, Sioux Falls Lincoln 35
Sioux Valley 65, Deuel 35
Sisseton 61, Milbank 25
Spearfish 52, Sturgis Brown 25
Sully Buttes 45, Herreid/Selby Area 37
Vermillion 60, Dakota Valley 52
Viborg-Hurley 42, Parker 32
Wagner 71, Tripp-Delmont/Armour 29
Wakpala 49, Bison 48
Webster 39, Northwestern 34
West Central 62, McCook Central/Montrose 47
