Tuesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL= OHSAA Playoffs= Division I= Region 1= Lima Sr. 55, Bowling Green 52, OT Perrysburg 53, Tol. St.…

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

OHSAA Playoffs=

Division I=

Region 1=

Lima Sr. 55, Bowling Green 52, OT

Perrysburg 53, Tol. St. Francis 41

Tol. Whitmer 63, Tol. Start 29

Toledo St. John’s Jesuit 35, Findlay 32

Division III=

Region 9=

Canfield S. Range 45, Brookfield 44

Cuyahoga Hts. 42, Louisville Aquinas 37

Perry 72, Atwater Waterloo 42

Youngs. Mooney 48, Chagrin Falls 47

Region 10=

Can. Cent. Cath. 60, Garfield Hts. Trinity 50

Region 11=

Chillicothe Zane Trace 53, Wheelersburg 39

Malvern 69, Zanesville W. Muskingum 60

Minford 77, Lynchburg-Clay 52

Seaman N. Adams 60, Lucasville Valley 48

Sugarcreek Garaway 68, Cadiz Harrison Cent. 45

Division IV=

Region 13=

Dalton 55, Lowellville 36

Kinsman Badger 54, Vienna Mathews 37

Lucas 49, Monroeville 37

Mogadore 66, Salineville Southern 61

N. Robinson Col. Crawford 64, Norwalk St. Paul 51

Region 14=

Antwerp 45, Tol. Christian 44

Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 51, Arlington 47

Convoy Crestview 53, Delphos St. John’s 42

Hamler Patrick Henry 36, Defiance Ayersville 27

Maria Stein Marion Local 35, Ft. Recovery 34

Ottoville 38, Kalida 34

St. Henry 58, New Bremen 45

Sycamore Mohawk 80, Vanlue 40

Region 15=

Berlin Hiland 53, Caldwell 46

Hannibal River 40, Strasburg-Franklin 26

Newark Cath. 63, Cols. Wellington 48

Northside Christian 53, Millersport 40

Region 16=

Cols. Patriot Prep 64, Lancaster Fisher Cath. 46

Galion Northmor 61, Delaware Christian 44

