Tucker leads Green Bay against Oakland after 20-point outing

Oakland Golden Grizzlies (10-15, 8-6 Horizon) at Green Bay Phoenix (3-22, 2-12 Horizon) Green Bay, Wisconsin; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST…

Oakland Golden Grizzlies (10-15, 8-6 Horizon) at Green Bay Phoenix (3-22, 2-12 Horizon)

Green Bay, Wisconsin; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Green Bay plays the Oakland Golden Grizzlies after Randy Tucker scored 20 points in Green Bay’s 80-79 overtime victory over the Milwaukee Panthers.

The Phoenix are 2-6 on their home court. Green Bay is 1- when it wins the turnover battle and averages 13.8 turnovers per game.

The Golden Grizzlies are 8-6 in Horizon play. Oakland ranks eighth in the Horizon shooting 32.1% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cade Meyer is averaging 11.3 points for the Phoenix. Clarence Cummings III is averaging 10.3 points over the last 10 games for Green Bay.

Trey Townsend is averaging 16.1 points and eight rebounds for the Golden Grizzlies. Blake Lampman is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Oakland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phoenix: 1-9, averaging 60.3 points, 25.0 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 4.8 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.4 points per game.

Golden Grizzlies: 6-4, averaging 73.7 points, 29.5 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 8.6 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.