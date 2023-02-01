Tubelis leads No. 5 Arizona against Oregon after 25-point game

Oregon Ducks (13-9, 7-4 Pac-12) at Arizona Wildcats (19-3, 8-3 Pac-12) Tucson, Arizona; Thursday, 10:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No.…

Oregon Ducks (13-9, 7-4 Pac-12) at Arizona Wildcats (19-3, 8-3 Pac-12)

Tucson, Arizona; Thursday, 10:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 5 Arizona faces the Oregon Ducks after Azuolas Tubelis scored 25 points in Arizona’s 95-72 victory against the Washington Huskies.

The Wildcats are 11-1 in home games. Arizona leads the Pac-12 with 82.9 points and is shooting 48.7%.

The Ducks are 7-4 against Pac-12 opponents. Oregon is seventh in the Pac-12 scoring 70.3 points per game and is shooting 45.0%.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kerr Kriisa is shooting 37.0% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, while averaging 11.2 points and 5.6 assists. Tubelis is shooting 54.5% and averaging 20.0 points over the last 10 games for Arizona.

Will Richardson is scoring 13.6 points per game and averaging 3.8 rebounds for the Ducks. Quincy Guerrier is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Oregon.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 8-2, averaging 74.4 points, 36.6 rebounds, 18.0 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.8 points per game.

Ducks: 6-4, averaging 71.4 points, 35.0 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 6.4 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

