Tsohonis leads Long Beach State against UC Irvine after 21-point game

UC Irvine Anteaters (15-7, 8-2 Big West) at Long Beach State Beach (13-10, 7-4 Big West)

Long Beach, California; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Long Beach State hosts the UC Irvine Anteaters after Marcus Tsohonis scored 21 points in Long Beach State’s 70-67 win over the CSU Fullerton Titans.

The Beach have gone 6-3 at home. Long Beach State is 3-3 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Anteaters are 8-2 against Big West opponents. UC Irvine scores 76.6 points while outscoring opponents by 10.6 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tsohonis is averaging 15 points for the Beach. Lassina Traore is averaging 12.0 points over the last 10 games for Long Beach State.

DJ Davis is shooting 38.9% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Anteaters, while averaging 13.6 points. Dawson Baker is shooting 47.1% and averaging 14.8 points over the last 10 games for UC Irvine.

LAST 10 GAMES: Beach: 7-3, averaging 77.2 points, 41.1 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 6.3 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.9 points per game.

Anteaters: 8-2, averaging 75.4 points, 31.4 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

