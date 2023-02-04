Tsohonis and Long Beach State host UC Irvine

UC Irvine Anteaters (15-7, 8-2 Big West) at Long Beach State Beach (13-10, 7-4 Big West) Long Beach, California; Saturday,…

UC Irvine Anteaters (15-7, 8-2 Big West) at Long Beach State Beach (13-10, 7-4 Big West)

Long Beach, California; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Long Beach State -1; over/under is 149.5

BOTTOM LINE: Long Beach State hosts the UC Irvine Anteaters after Marcus Tsohonis scored 21 points in Long Beach State’s 70-67 win against the CSU Fullerton Titans.

The Beach have gone 6-3 at home. Long Beach State leads the Big West in rebounding, averaging 39.0 boards. Lassina Traore leads the Beach with 10.7 rebounds.

The Anteaters are 8-2 in Big West play. UC Irvine scores 76.6 points and has outscored opponents by 10.6 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jadon Jones is shooting 29.8% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Beach, while averaging 7.8 points and 1.5 steals. Tsohonis is shooting 41.2% and averaging 12.2 points over the last 10 games for Long Beach State.

Devin Tillis is averaging 7.4 points and six rebounds for the Anteaters. DJ Davis is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for UC Irvine.

LAST 10 GAMES: Beach: 7-3, averaging 77.2 points, 41.1 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 6.3 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.9 points per game.

Anteaters: 8-2, averaging 75.4 points, 31.4 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.9 points.

