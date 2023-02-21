Tshiebwe and the Kentucky Wildcats visit conference foe Florida

Kentucky Wildcats (18-9, 9-5 SEC) at Florida Gators (14-13, 7-7 SEC) Gainesville, Florida; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Oscar…

Kentucky Wildcats (18-9, 9-5 SEC) at Florida Gators (14-13, 7-7 SEC)

Gainesville, Florida; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oscar Tshiebwe and the Kentucky Wildcats take on Colin Castleton and the Florida Gators in SEC play.

The Gators are 9-4 in home games. Florida has a 1-4 record in one-possession games.

The Wildcats are 9-5 against SEC opponents. Kentucky is fifth in the SEC with 24.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Tshiebwe averaging 7.8.

TOP PERFORMERS: Castleton is averaging 16 points, 7.7 rebounds and three blocks for the Gators. Will Richard is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Florida.

Antonio Reeves averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, scoring 13.0 points while shooting 41.9% from beyond the arc. Tshiebwe is shooting 54.0% and averaging 16.2 points over the past 10 games for Kentucky.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gators: 4-6, averaging 67.1 points, 31.6 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 6.3 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.6 points per game.

Wildcats: 7-3, averaging 72.3 points, 33.5 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.