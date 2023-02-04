Truong has 7 3s, 27 points, No. 17 Zag women top Dons 78-56

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Kaylynne Truong had seven 3-pointers and 27 points, both career highs, with six rebounds, five assists…

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Kaylynne Truong had seven 3-pointers and 27 points, both career highs, with six rebounds, five assists and three steals, and No. 17 Gonzaga rolled to a 78-56 win over San Francisco on Saturday.

The nation’s best 3-point shooting team at 41.1%, the Bulldogs made 13 of 24 (54%) from distance, better than their 14 of 33 (39%) inside the arc. They also made 11 of 12 free throws.

McKayla Williams made 3 of 4 3-pointers and scored 17 points for Gonzaga (22-3, 12-1 West Coast Conference), which bounced back from having its 14-game winning streak snapped with a 77-72 loss at Santa Clara on Thursday. Yvonne Ejim added 16 points with nine rebounds.

The Bulldogs remain tied for the league lead with Portland heading into next Saturday’s game in Spokane, Wash.

Jasmine Gayles scored 14 points for the Dons (15-9, 5-7), who lost the first meeting 63-52 after trailing by two with six minutes to go, and Kennedy Dickie added 12.

Truong hit four 3-pointers, her last one in the final minute and Ejim’s buzzer-beater from beyond half court, gave Gonzaga a 23-16 lead after one quarter. Williams’ 3 gave the Bulldogs a 34-20 lead midway through the second quarter before the Dons ran off seven straight.

With Truong and Williams scoring 12 each, Gonzaga, which made 7 of 11 3-pointers, led 36-27 at the half.

Brynn Maxwell, who has made a 3 in every game and leads the nation at 52.2%, made the first of her two triples in the third quarter when Gonzaga stretched the lead to 61-44. She was 2-for-4 for the game.

