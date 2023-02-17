Troy visits Marshall following Taylor’s 28-point outing

Troy Trojans (17-11, 9-6 Sun Belt) at Marshall Thundering Herd (22-6, 11-4 Sun Belt) Huntington, West Virginia; Saturday, 7 p.m.…

Troy Trojans (17-11, 9-6 Sun Belt) at Marshall Thundering Herd (22-6, 11-4 Sun Belt)

Huntington, West Virginia; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Marshall hosts the Troy Trojans after Andrew Taylor scored 28 points in Marshall’s 84-83 victory against the Georgia Southern Eagles.

The Thundering Herd have gone 14-2 in home games. Marshall is the Sun Belt leader with 35.7 rebounds per game led by Micah Handlogten averaging 10.1.

The Trojans have gone 9-6 against Sun Belt opponents. Troy is ninth in the Sun Belt shooting 31.9% from deep. Kamryn Mitchell leads the Trojans shooting 100% from 3-point range.

The Thundering Herd and Trojans face off Saturday for the first time in Sun Belt play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Taevion Kinsey is averaging 21.9 points, 5.4 assists and 1.8 steals for the Thundering Herd. Taylor is averaging 19.9 points, 4.8 assists and 2.1 steals over the last 10 games for Marshall.

Christyon Eugene is averaging 11.7 points for the Trojans. Zay Williams is averaging 13.0 points over the last 10 games for Troy.

LAST 10 GAMES: Thundering Herd: 8-2, averaging 82.3 points, 29.8 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 10.0 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.6 points per game.

Trojans: 5-5, averaging 66.7 points, 32.2 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 7.6 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.1 points.

