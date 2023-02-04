Troy Trojans face the Texas State Bobcats on 3-game slide

Texas State Bobcats (11-13, 4-7 Sun Belt) at Troy Trojans (13-11, 5-6 Sun Belt) Troy, Alabama; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST…

Texas State Bobcats (11-13, 4-7 Sun Belt) at Troy Trojans (13-11, 5-6 Sun Belt)

Troy, Alabama; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Troy -5; over/under is 128.5

BOTTOM LINE: Troy looks to end its three-game skid when the Trojans play Texas State.

The Trojans have gone 7-3 in home games. Troy scores 72.8 points and has outscored opponents by 6.9 points per game.

The Bobcats are 4-7 against conference opponents. Texas State gives up 65.8 points to opponents while being outscored by 1.3 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Christyon Eugene is scoring 11.9 points per game with 3.1 rebounds and 2.7 assists for the Trojans. Zay Williams is averaging 11.9 points and 6.2 rebounds while shooting 53.6% over the past 10 games for Troy.

Mason Harrell is scoring 15.9 points per game with 3.1 rebounds and 2.1 assists for the Bobcats. Drue Drinnon is averaging 7.8 points over the last 10 games for Texas State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trojans: 5-5, averaging 65.5 points, 29.8 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 7.9 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.3 points per game.

Bobcats: 4-6, averaging 61.3 points, 31.2 rebounds, 9.0 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.1 points.

