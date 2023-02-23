Troy hosts Coastal Carolina following Uduje’s 22-point game

Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (11-18, 5-12 Sun Belt) at Troy Trojans (18-12, 10-7 Sun Belt) Troy, Alabama; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST…

Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (11-18, 5-12 Sun Belt) at Troy Trojans (18-12, 10-7 Sun Belt)

Troy, Alabama; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Coastal Carolina visits the Troy Trojans after Josh Uduje scored 22 points in Coastal Carolina’s 76-68 loss to the Georgia Southern Eagles.

The Trojans have gone 10-3 in home games. Troy has a 1-3 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Chanticleers are 5-12 against Sun Belt opponents. Coastal Carolina has a 3-8 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Christyon Eugene is averaging 11.6 points for the Trojans. Zay Williams is averaging 13.5 points over the last 10 games for Troy.

Linton Brown is shooting 37.9% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Chanticleers, while averaging 9.2 points. Uduje is shooting 44.8% and averaging 14.8 points over the past 10 games for Coastal Carolina.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trojans: 6-4, averaging 69.5 points, 31.6 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 7.7 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points per game.

Chanticleers: 1-9, averaging 68.5 points, 31.8 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

