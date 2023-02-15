Trimble and Lindenwood host Tennessee Tech

Lindenwood Lions (9-18, 4-10 OVC) at Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (12-15, 8-6 OVC) Cookeville, Tennessee; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Lindenwood Lions (9-18, 4-10 OVC) at Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (12-15, 8-6 OVC)

Cookeville, Tennessee; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lindenwood plays the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles after Brandon Trimble scored 21 points in Lindenwood’s 74-64 loss to the Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles.

The Golden Eagles have gone 10-4 at home. Tennessee Tech has a 7-9 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Lions are 4-10 against OVC opponents. Lindenwood is 4-7 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 12.4 turnovers per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brett Thompson is averaging 11 points and 3.1 assists for the Golden Eagles. Jaylen Sebree is averaging 15.6 points over the last 10 games for Tennessee Tech.

Chris Childs is scoring 12.6 points per game with 3.9 rebounds and 1.9 assists for the Lions. Keenon Cole is averaging 13.8 points and 5.8 rebounds while shooting 53.7% over the last 10 games for Lindenwood.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Eagles: 6-4, averaging 73.7 points, 29.8 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.3 points per game.

Lions: 2-8, averaging 66.4 points, 26.9 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 5.3 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

