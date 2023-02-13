Towson takes on William & Mary after Holden’s 25-point performance

Towson Tigers (17-9, 9-4 CAA) at William & Mary Tribe (9-17, 4-9 CAA) Williamsburg, Virginia; Monday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Towson Tigers (17-9, 9-4 CAA) at William & Mary Tribe (9-17, 4-9 CAA)

Williamsburg, Virginia; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: William & Mary -10.5; over/under is 138

BOTTOM LINE: Towson visits the William & Mary Tribe after Cameron Holden scored 25 points in Towson’s 73-66 overtime loss to the Drexel Dragons.

The Tribe are 8-5 in home games. William & Mary ranks fourth in the CAA with 8.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Noah Collier averaging 2.4.

The Tigers have gone 9-4 against CAA opponents. Towson has a 7-7 record against teams over .500.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anders Nelson is averaging 11.5 points and 4.6 assists for the Tribe. Gabe Dorsey is averaging 10.2 points over the last 10 games for William & Mary.

Holden is averaging 14.7 points, seven rebounds, 4.7 assists and 1.7 steals for the Tigers. Nicolas Timberlake is averaging 16.8 points over the last 10 games for Towson.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tribe: 3-7, averaging 66.8 points, 28.9 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 4.1 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.8 points per game.

Tigers: 7-3, averaging 72.8 points, 32.9 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.